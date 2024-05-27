Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 107,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,132. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

