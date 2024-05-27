Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $3.02 Million Position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 0.73% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Price Performance

STLG traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

