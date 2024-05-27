Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.73. 579,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,583. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

