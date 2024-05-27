United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after buying an additional 468,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after buying an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after buying an additional 738,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after buying an additional 679,340 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,695. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

