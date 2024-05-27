Landaas & Co. WI ADV Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance
Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,571. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
