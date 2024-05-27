Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.50. 2,983,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,179. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

