SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 38,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 324,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

