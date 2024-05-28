Contrasting Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Getlink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Getlink and FreightCar America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getlink 0 0 2 0 3.00 FreightCar America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

FreightCar America has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given FreightCar America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Getlink.

This table compares Getlink and FreightCar America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getlink N/A N/A N/A $0.20 81.80 FreightCar America $358.09 million 0.19 -$23.59 million ($1.54) -2.36

Getlink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FreightCar America. FreightCar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getlink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Getlink and FreightCar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getlink N/A N/A N/A FreightCar America -6.88% -20.71% 4.30%

Summary

Getlink beats FreightCar America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France. It also provides passenger shuttle services for the transport of trucks, cars, motor homes, coaches, and other vehicles. In addition, this segment manages high-speed passenger trains and rail freights, as well as fixed equipment and related installations. The Europorte segment offers a range of integrated rail freight services, including national and international haulage, local services for secondary lines, individual junction management, infrastructure maintenance, and wagon loading and unloading services. The ElecLink segment engages in the construction and operation of a 1 gigawatt electricity interconnector between the France and Great Britain. Getlink SE also engages in third-party retail, telecommunication cables, training activity, and property businesses, as well as the sale of travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. and changed its name to Getlink SE in April 2018. Getlink SE was founded in 1986 and is based in Paris, France.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

