Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.85 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

