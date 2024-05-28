KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $779.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $703.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA has a 1-year low of $418.12 and a 1-year high of $790.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.