CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.10. 2,736,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

