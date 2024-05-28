Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) versus Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Financial Contrast

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) and Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Breville Group and Tempur Sealy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tempur Sealy International 0 0 6 1 3.14

Tempur Sealy International has a consensus target price of $62.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than Breville Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A Tempur Sealy International 7.32% 168.59% 9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Breville Group and Tempur Sealy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Breville Group and Tempur Sealy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 44.02 Tempur Sealy International $4.93 billion 1.76 $368.10 million $2.02 24.68

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. Tempur Sealy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tempur Sealy International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tempur Sealy International pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tempur Sealy International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Breville Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, Dreams, and SOVA; and licenses Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, as well as technology and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

