Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.12.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZUL

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.