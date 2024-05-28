Truist Financial Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $149.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of APH opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $138.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81.

Shares of Amphenol are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 511.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 127.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $121,133,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 137.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

