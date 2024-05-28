Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

