Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRM opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

