EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

