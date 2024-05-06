MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $94.98. 207,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,042. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

