MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nordson by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

