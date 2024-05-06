Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 770,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,887. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

