Insider Buying: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases 476 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 476 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,474.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,010.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Matthew Cohn bought 230 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,957.50.

On Friday, March 15th, Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 486,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 184,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 80.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.