Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

