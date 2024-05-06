HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.75.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 571,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

