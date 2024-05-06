Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,674. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.