Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 2,334,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,164. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

