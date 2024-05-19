Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

ELV stock opened at $547.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $547.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.03.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,563 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 437.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

