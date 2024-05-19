Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.18. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $41.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

