Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE TFX opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

