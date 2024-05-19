Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $108.64

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

GKOS opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,030 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,937. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

