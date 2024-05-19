Head to Head Analysis: Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR) vs. Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and Inspirato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura FAT Projects Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.27

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura FAT Projects Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.59%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Aura FAT Projects Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura FAT Projects Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Inspirato -14.98% N/A -8.29%

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

