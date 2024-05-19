Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,895.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,764 ($72.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,649.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,315.64. The company has a market cap of £25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($55.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,180 ($77.62).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

