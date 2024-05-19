Benchmark Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $115.97.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.