Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $68.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

