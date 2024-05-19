Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.96.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

