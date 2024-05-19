Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $670.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.