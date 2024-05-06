New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,220. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

