Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $172.05

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.95.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
