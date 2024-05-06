Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 425 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after buying an additional 227,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 917,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,272. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

