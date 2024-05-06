Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.19 to $0.29 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 90,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.32 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
