Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.19 to $0.29 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 90,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.32 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

