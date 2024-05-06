TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Tobam lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.
Nordson Price Performance
NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $270.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,822. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
