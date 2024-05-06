10,535 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,865,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

