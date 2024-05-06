Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.16. 1,388,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

