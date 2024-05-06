TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

