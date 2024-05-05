Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

Trisura Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.32. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.