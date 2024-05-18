Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,180 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 646,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,308 shares of company stock worth $4,729,864. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

