CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CECO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
CECO stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 196,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,104. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
Insider Activity
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
