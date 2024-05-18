Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

