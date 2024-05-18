Dundas Partners LLP Invests $17.91 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $11,129,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 474,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.80. 1,678,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,554. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

