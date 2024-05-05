CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 1.1 %

CRH opened at $80.44 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $352,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of CRH by 196.4% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.