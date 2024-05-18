Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,811. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

